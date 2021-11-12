Advertisement

Challenger Learning Center hosting annual Spud Drive

They are selling Russet Potatoes straight from Aroostook county.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The annual spud drive at the Challenger Learning Center in Bangor is underway.

They are selling 50 pound bags of Russet Potatoes straight from Aroostook county.

This year they’re trying to reach a goal of selling 200 bag of potatoes.

You can buy a bag for yourself or buy one to donate to the Salvation Army.

”So, it’s a fundraiser. we are a local non profit that focuses on STEM that sells potatoes in November. We actually partner with a farmer in Aroostook County that came to Challenger as a middle schooler,” said Executive Director Kirsten Hibbard.

Bags are $25 or $20 each if you buy two.

There is only one pick up date if you buy one for yourself.

That’s next Friday, November 19th.

For more information you can visit astronaut.org.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

