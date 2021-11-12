Bangor lights up purple for Pancreatic Cancer Awareness

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you’re in downtown Bangor in the next few weeks, you may notice a sudden splash of purple around town.

November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month, and Bangor City Hall and local businesses such as Paddy Murphy’s have marked the occasion with new, purple lights.

The strong violet hues symbolize the official color of pancreatic cancer awareness, which holds a special meaning for Christina Parrish.

She is a 13-year survivor of Stage Four pancreatic cancer, and started the Purple Iris Foundation, headquartered in Brewer.

Parrish says the bright lights offer an endearing symbol of hope.

“To have something for people, when I reach out to them, and just do this out of the goodness of their heart, it really means a lot,” Parrish said. “Not only to myself, but other people that have lost loved ones, or people battling in the area, it means a lot because it means people are taking notice of what they’re doing and what they’re going through. It means a lot.”

Purple Iris is looking forward to a return to its other signature fundraising events, including the annual “Pound the Pavement” Color Run next spring.

You can find out more about their mission and donate at https://www.purpleirisfoundation.com/.

