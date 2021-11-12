Bangor Area Homeless Shelter preparing for winter months

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As the weather gets cooler the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter has opened their Warming Center.

The executive director says their shelter’s beds have been completely full already.

The city is cleaning up the homeless encampment near the Hope House and the Ramada Inn will lose funding at the end of December.

As that happens, Boyd Kronholm is expecting even more people to need a place to stay.

He says the lack of affordable housing in the area is creating a difficult circumstance for many people.

”We’re still working hard at getting people into housing. We housed 10-12 last month and this month is looking like we’ll have similar numbers. So, that’s good news, but it just seems like the front door, someone is always coming right in behind them,” Kronholm said.

Kronholm says they are always in need of winter clothing this time of year like hats and socks.

The Homeless Shelter is also planning to hand out Thanksgiving dinners and is taking donations.

