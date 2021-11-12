Advertisement

Bangor Area Homeless Shelter preparing for winter months

The executive director says their shelter’s beds have been completely full already.
(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As the weather gets cooler the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter has opened their Warming Center.

The executive director says their shelter’s beds have been completely full already.

The city is cleaning up the homeless encampment near the Hope House and the Ramada Inn will lose funding at the end of December.

As that happens, Boyd Kronholm is expecting even more people to need a place to stay.

He says the lack of affordable housing in the area is creating a difficult circumstance for many people.

”We’re still working hard at getting people into housing. We housed 10-12 last month and this month is looking like we’ll have similar numbers. So, that’s good news, but it just seems like the front door, someone is always coming right in behind them,” Kronholm said.

Kronholm says they are always in need of winter clothing this time of year like hats and socks.

The Homeless Shelter is also planning to hand out Thanksgiving dinners and is taking donations.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Feds charge 13 people in drug trafficking crackdown
Maine Warden Service issue reminders for Maine hunters
Vaccine
Maine’s vax rate among top in nation, but cases stay high, why?
Electrical power lines
Maine residents brace for power rate hikes over 60%
Crescent Lumber
Crescent Lumber gets new ownership

Latest News

Governor Mills has announced another wave of federal funding as part of her Maine Jobs and...
Governor Mills announces $20 million in federal funding to help lumber industry
Donations help move hall forward.
Hampden VFW undergoing overhaul, Bingo returns next week
Strong Winds & Heavy Rain For The First Part Of The Night
Organizers say it is an endearing sign of hope.
Bangor lights up purple for Pancreatic Cancer Awareness