Apple Maps sends people looking for Maine Chick-fil-A to dead end residential street

By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WESTBROOK, Maine (WMTW) - It’s no secret the new Chick-fil-A in Westbrook has caused some traffic headaches around Rock Row, but it’s also causing problems for a small neighborhood two miles away.

Anyone looking for Chick-fil-A’s Westbrook location using Apple Maps is sent to Roy Avenue instead of Rock Row.

Roy Avenue is a small, dead-end residential street.

Neighbors said they have seen a car get lost and turn around almost every 20 minutes since the restaurant opened.

“It’s comical, but then again, it’s the constant traffic. I’m thinking there’s going to be an accident or something because people are trying to turn around, and they’re almost running into each other. Not a good thing,” said neighbor Corinne Brown.

WMTW News 8 has reached out to Apple regarding the issue.

Residents have been joking that they might offer their own chicken sandwiches in the meantime.

