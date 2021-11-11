Advertisement

Waterville Veterans Day Ceremony honors those who have served

By Spencer Roberts
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) -The American Legion Bourque-Lanigan Post 5 held a Veterans Day ceremony in Waterville today honoring those who have served.

The ceremony highlighted sacrifices veterans have made for the community and younger generations.

Among the crowd were veterans, community members, and scouts from Troop 433.

Felecia Gaulin, exalted ruler of the Waterville Elks Lodge performed a ceremony recognizing each branch of the military.

”We are very proud to support our veterans and their communities. Our lodge was fortunate to receive a freedom grant from the Elks National Foundation this year, and we used part of the money to help house homeless veterans.”

No parade was held this year due to construction in the downtown area and other safety concerns.

