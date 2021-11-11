Advertisement

Waterville to face Cheverus for State Championship

The Panthers are set to kick off against Cheverus on Saturday at 11 a.m. from Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland
By Ben Barr
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Waterville Panthers are on their way to the 8-Man Large School State Football Championship after last week’s 22-20 North Region title win over Morse.

The Panthers have called on Liam Von Oesen a lot this year on offense as a running quarterback. He said the team’s approach to building a contender has helped them get to the final weekend of the season.

“Everyone’s been a factor to our team’s success this year with their effort and willingness to overcome adversity. I think it’s going to be a lot of fun, but it’s a business trip,” said Von Oesen, senior quarterback/defensive lineman/linebacker.

The Panthers are set to kick off against Cheverus on Saturday at 11 a.m. from Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland.

They prepared for the venue during the week by holding practice on the turf at Purnell Wrigley Field, a local baseball field in Waterville.

