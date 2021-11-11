Advertisement

Volunteers build new road for Maine Forest & Logging Museum

By Brian Sullivan
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRADLEY, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Forest and Logging Museum in Bradley offers a glimpse into the past of one the state’s oldest industries.

Volunteerism and hard work by University of Maine student volunteers will make taking that look into the past much better for all involved.

“This was imagined a dozen years ago.”

A retired University of Maine professor, Herb Crosby, is the President of the board for the museum now.

He oversees all that goes on here in Bradley.

That includes these century old Lombard Log Haulers.

Before now, they’ve been using their parking lot to show them in action.

“That’s difficult when you’ve got visitors, and so, we’ve long imagined on a Lombard road that we could demonstrate these woods,” he explained. “And it’s now happened thanks to UM students. They’ve done an amazing job.”

Dozens of volunteers have built this road.

“Unbelievable, really. Just a gorgeous road to the woods that these students laid out. They graded it, surveyed, cut the trees down, brought in fill, used geo fabric to make it more stable. Beautifully done.”

On Thursday, a small group was putting the finishing touches on their sled pavilion. Herb says he’s thankful for all these students have done.

“They always do a public service project,” he said. “They have built so many things around this museum and other places, too. An amazing public service by the students. These guys are wonderful. In fact, students have pretty much built this museum.”

They are looking for more people to volunteer.

