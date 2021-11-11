TV5 prepping for annual Turkey Telethon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We here at TV5 and our partners Penquis and Z107.3 are getting ready to collect a lot of turkeys next week for families in need.

Our Turkey Telethon last year was our biggest ever, and we hope for more of the same this year.

According to Penquis, more than five-thousand families need help with a holiday meal this Thanksgiving.

Starting early Tuesday morning, Kid from Z107.3 will kick off this year’s annual “FREE THE Z” Turkey Drive in the Brewer Hannaford parking lot.

You can drop off turkeys or monetary donations.

Just ten dollars will help one family with a meal.

If you can’t make it to Brewer, there are a couple of other ways you can donate.

You can text “Turkey” to 44321, or you can go to penquis.org and click on “Turkey Donations.”

Penquis says the need is greater than ever before.

“People are struggling to fill their gas tanks, to keep their homes warm, and to have a great meal for Thanksgiving,” Kara Hay, President and CEO of Penquis, said. “So we work with 100 partners, food pantries, churches, local organizations that provide case management, and what we’re hearing is the needs are great. In fact, 5,000 households need turkeys this Thanksgiving.”

You can also wait and join us for our annual Turkey Telethon on Thursday the 18th.

You can give us a call to make a donation during our newscasts from 5 to 6:30pm.

