Northern Light Health official breaks down who should get COVID-19 booster shot

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As Pfizer works to get booster shots approved for everyone over 18, there has been a bit of confusion surrounding who exactly should get the booster shots.

Dr. James Jarvis of Northern Light Health says right now, the CDC says anyone 65 and older and anyone 18 and older who got the single dose Johnson and Johnson or Jansen vaccine should get a booster.

They also encourage people 49-65 with underlying health conditions to get one as well.

Jarvis says anyone 18 to 49 with health concerns who comes in contact with the public on a regular basis should also consider a booster.

That includes first responders and people who work in places like grocery stores or food service.

”There’s a recent report out from the CDC about a group of veterans that they followed over time. Good news is they said people who were vaccinated were far less likely to require hospitalization or die and those who received a booster shot, regardless of whether they initially had Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson and Johnson or the Jansen vaccine, all of them are much less likely to have hospitalization, severe disease, or death,” Jarvis said.

Jarvis also says if you do test positive for COVID, and you are at high risk for severe symptoms, you should request a referral for Monoclonal Antibodies.

