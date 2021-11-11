Mostly Sunny & Pleasant Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will bring us a beautiful day today. We’ll start the day with mostly sunny skies then turn partly sunny during the afternoon as some high clouds begin to move in, ahead of our next weathermaker. Temperatures this afternoon will top off in the 40s to near 50° for highs.

Low pressure moving out of the Great Lakes Region Friday will push a cold front through the region later in the day and through Friday night. Ahead of the front, we’ll see some moderate to heavy rain developing Friday along with a gusty southeast wind. Rain will develop from west to east across the state from later Friday morning through the afternoon then wind down later Friday night as the front clears the state. At this point, it looks like rainfall totals of .5″ to 1.5″ can be expected by later Friday night. The wind looks to be fairly gusty as the system moves through as well. Expect a southeast wind to average about 12-22 MPH throughout the day with gusts up to 40-45 MPH along the coast and 30-35 MPH inland. Scattered power outages cannot be ruled out. Drier and brighter weather returns to start the weekend Saturday. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Saturday with highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s. A weak area of low pressure is forecast to move through the region Saturday night bringing us a chance for some rain showers during the overnight. The showers may actually fall as snow or mixed rain/snow especially across the north and in the higher elevations Saturday night. Showers will move out late Saturday followed by another decent day Sunday. Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds and cooler temperatures with highs in the 40s to near 50°.

Today: Mostly sunny this morning then becoming partly sunny this afternoon. Highs between 44°-51°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH becoming light and variable during the afternoon.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows between 27°-37°. Light east/southeast wind.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain developing by late morning through the afternoon from west to east across the state. A gusty southeast breeze developing, averaging 12-22 MPH with gusts to 40-45 MPH possible along the coast and 30-35 MPH possible inland. High temperatures will range from 46°-56°.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds and cooler. Highs in the 40s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Some mixed rain/snow showers possible across the north. Highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.