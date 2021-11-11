Limerick man serving time in prison for manslaughter dies

CHARLESTON, Maine (WABI) - A Limerick man who was serving time in prison for manslaughter has died.

The Maine Department of Corrections says 46-year-old William George passed away this morning at the Mountain View Correctional Facility in Charleston.

George was driving in Limerick on the Fourth of July in 2016 when he hit and killed a Massachusetts man walking along the road.

George was given a split 15-year sentence for manslaughter.

