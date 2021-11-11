Advertisement

Legislation passes U.S. Senate to address maternal mortality crisis among female veterans

It’s called the Protecting Moms Who Serve Act.
(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WABI) - Legislation has passed in the U-S Senate to help address the maternal mortality crisis among women veterans.

It’s called the Protecting Moms Who Serve Act.

Senator Susan Collins co-authored the bill.

It would commission the first comprehensive study on the scope of America’s mental health crisis among women veterans.

The bill invests 15-million dollars in maternity care coordination programs at VA facilities.

Collins says this legislation will help examine ways to improve care coordination, identify gaps in coverage, and eliminate disperaties.

The bill now moves on the House for a vote there.

