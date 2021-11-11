Increasing Clouds Tonight. Strong Winds & Heavy Rain By Friday Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Cloud cover will continue to stream into the region from the west ahead of our next disturbance that will bring impacts to the region by Friday afternoon. Lows tonight will stay slightly warmer than last night. Most will stay above freezing, but a few spots over the north and east could go below freezing.

By Friday, a low-pressure system will move over the Great Lakes. This will bring a quick moving cold front Friday afternoon into the evening. The first half of Friday will be dry with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will reach the upper 40s to mid 50s. Periods of heavy rain & strong winds will be possible by the afternoon. Heaviest rainfall will be from a line from Farmington to Dover-Foxcroft to Millinocket and south. These areas are could see upwards of 1.50″ of rain, lesser amounts north of the line.

Highest totals look to be from the foothills of the mountains towards the coast where upwards of 1.5" could fall. (WABI)

Winds will also be increasing especially Friday afternoon. Some gusts near the coast could reach 60 mph, because of that, coastal Hancock & Washington counties are under a HIGH WIND WARNING. Inland areas can expect a SSE wind gusting near 30-40 mph. Parts of the Midcoast along with Penobscot & interior Hancock & Washington counties are under a WIND ADVISORY as gusts for these locations could be upwards of 50 mph. Strongest winds are expected just after sunset & should die down into very early Saturday. Downed tree limbs & power outages will be possible. Rain should clear out by early Saturday and some spots will see some afternoon sun.

Strongest winds along the coast. Gusts could top out close to 60 mph. Downed tree limbs & power outages will be likely. (WABI)

High Wind Warnings & Wind Advisories have been issued for Friday Afternoon & Evening. Strongest winds along the coast where gusts could range from 50-60 mph. (WABI)

Another quick moving low pressure system will move through Saturday night into Sunday morning. This will bring some areas some passing rain & even some snow showers in the mountains. A few higher elevations could see some light accumulations.

Temperatures next week will take a slight tumble as an upper level ridge moves in. The second half of next week could have highs in the upper 30s & low 40s.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows ranging from the upper 20s to the upper 30s. ESE wind around 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Clouds for the first half of the day, rain arrives by midday & will be heavy at times into the evening. Highs in the low to mid 50s & winds increasing with gusts up to 60 mph possible along the coast.

SATURDAY: Clouds in the morning with more sun by the afternoon. Winds die down. Highs in the 50s. Showers & even some flakes possible overnight.

SUNDAY: A few AM showers & flakes. Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

MONDAY: Scattered showers possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

