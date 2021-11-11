Advertisement

Heart of Ellsworth to host 4th annual Cider & Cheese Festival

This year’s festival will once again offer virtual and in-person activities.
This year's festival will once again offer virtual and in-person activities.(Kyle Lamont)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Lovers of cider and cheese will have the opportunity to indulge in both at the 4th Annual Downeast Cider & Cheese Festival in Ellsworth this weekend.

This year’s event will once again offer virtual and in-person activities, both free and ticketed. An in-person Festival Market will be held Saturday in Merrill Park featuring cheese makers, locally-made cider, food vendors, and live music.

The festival’s main event is a live streamed Virtual Tasting co-led by local apple historian Todd Little-Siebold Saturday night. It will include discussion, pairing suggestions, and audience participation.

”We’re really just trying to get folks out and engage with their community again in a really safe way,” said Heart of Ellsworth’s Executive Director Cara Romano. “The concept is to really celebrate Ellsworth’s heritage, and to connect the history to the current day of what’s happening with Ellsworth and the entire state of Maine being a part of a food renaissance, if you will.”

Tickets to the Downeast Cider and Cheese Festival include access to the Virtual Tasting and a Cider & Cheese Bag filled with Maine-made cider and cheese options to enjoy during the tasting.

To purchase tickets and for a full schedule of events, visit heartofellsworth.org.

