Feds charge 13 people in drug trafficking crackdown

(WPTA)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BOSTON (AP) - Federal authorities have charged 13 people they allege are members or associates of a drug trafficking gang that moved fentanyl, cocaine, suboxone and counterfeit prescription pills from Massachusetts into Maine and New Hampshire and even into a county jail.

Federal prosecutors in Boston say the arrests announced Wednesday stemmed from an investigation that started in August 2020 into the Gangster Disciples street gang operating in the Lawrence, Massachusetts area.

The investigation included intercepted cellphone communications between the gang’s leaders, members and drug suppliers, authorities said.

All 13 suspects face drug charges and two also face kidnapping conspiracy charges.

