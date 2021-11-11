Dozens gather for ‘Patriotic Road Rally’ in Augusta on Veterans Day

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Rallying to honor our nation’s veterans and preserve freedom - that’s what a number of groups chose to do Thursday morning in the state’s capital.

A patriotic road rally was put on by the Swinging Gate Organization.

It got its start at the Augusta Civic Center.

Folks decorated trucks, cars, and motorcycles with flags and signs to honor our nation’s heroes.

The parade traveled through the city passing by the Maine Veterans Home and the State House.

Doug Damon is a 35-year veteran and the Commander of American Legion Post 12 in Bangor.

“We serve for our country. It’s not personal. It’s for our country, and in the end, all veterans, I think, or nearly all veterans have the same feeling that they want to do something for their country,” said Damon.

John Linnehan made the trip from Ellsworth.

He says the day is all about freedom.

“There seems to be a move today in our culture to destroy the historic significance of everything in our country, whether it’s the Armed Forces, or the histories we have where our nation was founded on like that,” said Linnehan. “I think we ought to get back to what our Founding Fathers originally intended 245 years ago and where we have a great nation. We have an Armed Forces there to defend us. We need to honor those people. Some of them have given their lives for our country and freedoms to stand here and talk about today.”

The parade concluded with a visit to the American Legion Memorial Post 205 in Augusta where a number of veterans spoke about their experiences.

Governor Mills has proclaimed this week as Veterans’ Week in Maine to recognize the service and sacrifice of Maine veterans.

