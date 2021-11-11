Crescent Lumber gets new ownership

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Crescent Lumber is getting new ownership.

Ware-Butler Building Supply and its parent company Pleasant River Lumber have completed their purchase of the long-time business which has locations in Orrington, Palmyra, Corinth, and Stillwater.

Tim Bernard purchased Crescent Lumber in Orrington in 1993 and added the most recent location in Palmyra in 2017.

He says he liked Ware-Butler’s vision, they liked what Crescent Lumber brought to the table for their mission, so they did the deal.

Bernard will stay on as part of the team focusing on customer service.

The acquisition now give Ware-Butler Building Supply 13 retail locations across the state.

