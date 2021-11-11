Advertisement

Child agency watchdog: Little has improved despite scrutiny

(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP)- The head of a watchdog office within the state’s children’s agency said that despite ongoing scrutiny, little has changed to address what she told lawmakers were deep-seated problems.

The Portland Press Herald reports Maine’s child welfare ombudsman Christine Alberi testified before lawmakers on Wednesday

She said her staff reviewed 84 cases this year and found “substantial issues” in half of them.

She said there have been no improvements in issues with the state’s Office of Child and Family Services.

The agency’s director told lawmakers it was committed to transparency as it makes changes.

The deaths of five children in the state in June has prompted renewed scrutiny of the agency.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 500K Mainers set to receive $285 disaster relief payment from state
Electrical power lines
Maine residents brace for power rate hikes over 60%
Man accused of threatening clerk at Circle K in Bangor and getting away with undisclosed amount...
Bangor Circle K robbery early Wednesday morning
Trade Winds
Rockland hotel may soon be forced to close
Vaccine
Maine’s vax rate among top in nation, but cases stay high, why?

Latest News

Legislation passes U.S. Senate address maternal mortality crisis among female veterans
After taking last year off due to COVID, the annual Veterans Day Parade made its return to the...
Annual Veterans Day Parade makes its long awaited return to Bangor
Governor Mills has proclaimed this week as Veterans’ Week in Maine to recognize the service and...
Dozens gather for ‘Patriotic Road Rally’ in Augusta on Veterans Day
Feds charge 13 people in drug trafficking crackdown