Bub’n Mutha’s of Winter Harbor making dry-rub to support Maine Veterans

WINTER HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Bub ‘n Mutha’s is a veteran owned dry-rub company in Winter Harbor that makes gourmet rubs for sale across the country. Its mission is to hire area veterans to be part of their team as the company continues to grow, while supporting Maine Veterans along the way.

You might never assume the simple yellow house in Winter Harbor is home to an award-winning barbeque rub that’s as versatile as it is local.

“We’ve got some Raye’s Mustard, Maine maple crystals, Coffee Hound coffee, so we’ve got a lot of Maine flavors in there,” said founder and Navy veteran John Fuhrman. “Our customers are using it on everything. We’ve got the restaurant down the street using it to make margaritas. People got it on popcorn, eggs, vegetables, doesn’t matter.”

Bub ‘n Mutha’s is happy to support a better tasting meal, but its real mission is to help support Maine Veterans. This Holiday season, that’s what sales of its “Dinnah Dust” and “Honey’n Heat” will do.

“From now until Christmas, every bottle that we sell, whether it’s online or at shows, we donate a dollar to a veteran charity.”

Right now Winter Harbor is its typical, quiet-November self, so it’s easy to understand why an unassuming home on Main Street making barbecue rub that also supports Maine Veterans might go a little unnoticed. But the money being raised for Maine veterans comes from sales that reach far beyond Winter Harbor, according to Fuhrman.

“We had a fellow order by mail, which is very unusual, but he was from New Jersey. But he wanted to send us a letter. And it just said, ‘I support what you’re doing for veterans.’ He sent us a rather sizable check. And just wanted a few bottles for himself, but he was contributing to the charity which is great.”

With bottles in more than sixty stores around and outside of New England, Bub ‘n Mutha’s plans to keep those contributions coming.

“I’ve worked with the Maine Veterans Project on raising money and helping them out and continue to do so,” Fuhrman said. “Why not focus on area veterans that we can help directly?”

Bub ‘n Mutha’s will have a booth at the Maine Harvest Festival on November 20th and 21st at the Cross Center in Bangor.

You can also buy bottles of “DownEast Dinnah Dust” and Honey’n Heat” directly on their website at bubnmuthas.com.

