AOS 91 teachers seek new contract

Teachers and the school board have been negotiating since December, but have been unable to...
Teachers and the school board have been negotiating since December, but have been unable to reach an agreement on a new contract.(Bryan Sidelinger)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Friday will mark the 50th day that teachers in AOS 91 on MDI will be working under an expired contract.

Teachers and the school board have been negotiating since December, but have been unable to reach an agreement on a new contract.

The school board offered the teachers union a proposal at a meeting Tuesday based on a fact-finding report they say both the school board and the association agreed with.

Teachers say they would like to be paid enough to live in the communities in which they teach with salaries commensurate with other communities whose property values are comparable.

”Just like teachers advocate for our students every day, we want our friends and neighbors on the school board to advocate for teachers to their communities,” said Kristen Bruan, a teacher at Connors Emerson School in Bar Harbor. “The future of the school system on this island depends on fair teacher contracts.”

The school board says the unanimous fact finding report will be made public on December 4th if no agreement between the two sides is reached before then.

