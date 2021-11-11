Annual Veterans Day Parade makes its long awaited return to Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - After taking last year off due to COVID, the annual Veterans Day Parade made its return to the streets of Bangor and Brewer.

“The parade is really run by the Bangor JROTC. What we do at the Cole Museum is we kind of rally the veterans we have on our mailing list through our walking stick program. We encourage them to come out with their walking sticks and March behind their banner and be appreciated by the people of the area,” said Jim Neville, Executive Director at the Museum.

The museum invites dozens of veterans as far back as WWII.

“I’m feeling really great. I’m glad to be back. Glad to be with my friends and my comrades, of course,” said Barry Bennett, a Vietnam Veteran.

“It was empty. Hopefully we’ll get back together sometime soon, we’ll be back to normal. We can do this maybe on the 4th of July or actually, Memorial Day,” said Ron Cote, a Vietnam Veteran.

These parades are an important way for our veterans to share their stories and catch up with friends.

“People counted on the three parades to see old friends and old buddies, and they haven’t had that in a couple of years. So, to have this and see them get together and shake hands and act like they haven’t missed a beat is pretty cool,” said Neville. “It’s just a really uplifting thing for everybody to finally have an opportunity to do this. To do something they always liked that kind of got taken away for awhile.”

In past years, the museum would also hold an indoor event following the parade.

That was still on hold but with hopes of returning next year.

