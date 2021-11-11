Advertisement

754 new COVID cases and three additional deaths since Wednesday

These are the latest numbers according to the Maine CDC as of Wednesday.
Latest information as of Wednesday according to the Maine CDC.
Latest information as of Wednesday according to the Maine CDC.(Maine CDC)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 9:05 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 754 new cases of coronavirus and three additional deaths since Wednesday.

One each from Aroostook, Kennebec, and Washington Counties.

Kennebec has 92 new cases, 85 in Penobscot, 78 in Somerset, 23 in Hancock and 21 in Waldo County.

10,183 new coronavirus vaccinations were administered Wednesday.

Of those, 6,963 are booster shots.

225 people are in the hospital with COVID-19.

69 are in critical care.

29 are on a ventilator.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 500K Mainers set to receive $285 disaster relief payment from state
Electrical power lines
Maine residents brace for power rate hikes over 60%
Man accused of threatening clerk at Circle K in Bangor and getting away with undisclosed amount...
Bangor Circle K robbery early Wednesday morning
Trade Winds
Rockland hotel may soon be forced to close
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
Nearly 11,000 new doses of cornavirus vaccine administered in Maine

Latest News

39 cases have been reported at Winthrop Grade School in the last 30 days as of Nov. 4.
Winthrop teachers call on district to go remote amidst COVID-19 outbreak
There are concerns about kids' COVID cases on the rise, vaccine inequity and the risk of...
COVID vaccinations for kids ramp up but other threats, including measles, loom
FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Some hospitals just now getting COVID-19 vaccine doses for kids
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
Nearly 11,000 new doses of cornavirus vaccine administered in Maine