754 new COVID cases and three additional deaths since Wednesday

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 754 new cases of coronavirus and three additional deaths since Wednesday.

One each from Aroostook, Kennebec, and Washington Counties.

Kennebec has 92 new cases, 85 in Penobscot, 78 in Somerset, 23 in Hancock and 21 in Waldo County.

10,183 new coronavirus vaccinations were administered Wednesday.

Of those, 6,963 are booster shots.

225 people are in the hospital with COVID-19.

69 are in critical care.

29 are on a ventilator.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.