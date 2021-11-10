Advertisement

Volunteers planning Christmas Parade in Bangor

(The Greater Bangor Christmas Parade)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One man is trying to make sure Bangor will have a Christmas parade this year.

Matt Campbell has submitted an event permit application with the Bangor Parks and Rec department to put on the Greater Bangor Christmas Parade.

Campbell, who grew up in the Queen City, got the idea after the traditional Festival of Lights Parade was canceled for a second-straight year.

He says he understands why the Rotary Club of Bangor decided not to hold a parade.

He simply wanted to fill the gap left behind.

Campbell points to other successful outdoor events, such as Waterfront Concerts and other parades, that have taken place during COVID as evidence it can happen safely.

As soon as he announced his plans on social media, offers to help from volunteers started pouring in.

“Exciting for sure, but not surprising. Because I was so encouraged by everybody’s responses, I was like, ‘Yeah, we can do this,’” said Campbell, parade committee member.

“It’s super exciting, as a mom and as a community member, to see the opportunities for people to get together and have fun, especially during the holidays. I think it’s really important that we have that sense of community and camaraderie,” said Mikeke Block, parade spokesperson.

The Greater Bangor Area Christmas Parade 2021 is scheduled for Dec. 11.

If the permit is approved, it will start at 4 p.m. and follow the same route downtown as the Festival of Lights.

There are only 100 spots for groups who want to be a part of it.

You can find the registration form here.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trade Winds
Rockland hotel may soon be forced to close
More than 500K Mainers set to receive $285 disaster relief payment from state
County by county breakdown of newly released COVID cases according to Maine CDC
942 new coronavirus cases, 8 additional deaths
Man accused of threatening clerk at Circle K in Bangor and getting away with undisclosed amount...
Bangor Circle K robbery early Wednesday morning
(FILE)
3-year-old recovering after heroin overdose in Oxford County

Latest News

Gavel
Sanford man charged with hitting, killing man in Limerick
Poor People’s Campaign
Maine Poor People’s Campaign calling on state’s senators to embrace Build Back Better plan
Parking in Bar Harbor
Record breaking parking-fee revenue for Bar Harbor
Maine Warden Service issue reminders for Maine hunters