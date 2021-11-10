Volunteers planning Christmas Parade in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One man is trying to make sure Bangor will have a Christmas parade this year.

Matt Campbell has submitted an event permit application with the Bangor Parks and Rec department to put on the Greater Bangor Christmas Parade.

Campbell, who grew up in the Queen City, got the idea after the traditional Festival of Lights Parade was canceled for a second-straight year.

He says he understands why the Rotary Club of Bangor decided not to hold a parade.

He simply wanted to fill the gap left behind.

Campbell points to other successful outdoor events, such as Waterfront Concerts and other parades, that have taken place during COVID as evidence it can happen safely.

As soon as he announced his plans on social media, offers to help from volunteers started pouring in.

“Exciting for sure, but not surprising. Because I was so encouraged by everybody’s responses, I was like, ‘Yeah, we can do this,’” said Campbell, parade committee member.

“It’s super exciting, as a mom and as a community member, to see the opportunities for people to get together and have fun, especially during the holidays. I think it’s really important that we have that sense of community and camaraderie,” said Mikeke Block, parade spokesperson.

The Greater Bangor Area Christmas Parade 2021 is scheduled for Dec. 11.

If the permit is approved, it will start at 4 p.m. and follow the same route downtown as the Festival of Lights.

There are only 100 spots for groups who want to be a part of it.

You can find the registration form here.

