Veterans can receive discount tickets for comedy show at Husson

"Boogie Motherland" poster
"Boogie Motherland" poster(WABI)
By Angela Luna
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Veterans can enjoy a comedy show at half the price at Husson University Thursday night.

The Gracie Theatre is hosting “Boogie Motherland,” an evening of comedy featuring comedian Karen Morgan.

Since the show falls on Veterans Day, the Gracie is pricing tickets at half the price for veterans.

Students from the New England School of Communication at Husson broadcast the event.

When purchasing tickets, all they have to do is contact the theatre.

The event starts at 7 p.m. and is open to the public.

Everyone is required to wear a mask.

“Husson University cares very deeply about our veterans community. In fact, our president and CEO here at Husson University is a veteran himself. And it seemed like going along with our commitment to veterans and honoring their service and protecting our constitution and our rights. It would be a nice way to give back to those people who have served our country by offering them the ability to attend the show at half price,” said Eric Gordon, executive Director of communications.

You can purchase tickets online at gracietheatre.com or over the phone at 207-941-705.

