Veteran-owned Hermon distillery creates award-winning gin

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Situated on a sixth-generation family farm in Hermon, The Devil’s Half Acre Distillery is approaching its one-year mark in business.

The veteran-owned operation is embracing its small town Maine roots as it looks forward to the future.

“I approached my father and said, ‘Hey, what do you think about this?’ He said ‘You’re crazy!’ And I said ‘Perfect! Let’s do it,” said Matthew Murphy, owner and co-founder of The Devil’s Half Acre Distillery.

That conversation five years ago between Matthew and his father, Larry Murphy, was just the beginning of The Devil’s Half Acre Distillery. After they crafted a business plan, they needed a building next.

“[I] spent a year doing COVID deployment with the Guard in Maryland. Over that period of 2020, I’d come home on leave on a three day pass and I’d build part of this building. Then I’d go back, and come back up here and put more of it together,” said Murphy.

The third member of the team, chemical engineer Dr. James Beaupre, came up with the recipe for their one and only product, Jigger & Jones American Gin.

“So when we created it, we kept a London Dry recipe but we brought up a lot of the other botanicals that you can play with in a recipe. Things like citrus, and some of the spices, and these florally notes,” Murphy said. “And so we created this very complex, light, smooth gin to cater to the people who don’t like gin. And we’ve been very successful in that. We get the reaction, ‘I didn’t know that this was gin!’”

Its first release sold out in days. Less than a year later, Jigger & Jones has won multiple awards and is sold in more than 200 stores across the state.

“We’re doing a lot better than anticipated, for sure,” said Murphy. “I can’t say it was me because it certainly wasn’t. This is very much a team environment. It’s amazing, it really is, to know that we can produce something that’s high enough quality within the space that we have, the confines that we have, and the budget that we have, that’s being received as well as it is.

Some of that success Murphy credits to his service. Before his time in the National Guard, he spent a decade as a senior sniper in the Army.

Larry is also an Air Force veteran.

“Veterans, as a whole, have this ability to move into entrepreneurship more than they realize. The key values, the core values of the military play very well into this. Things like teamwork, sacrifice, motivation. The self-drive and determination that are just ingrained in practically every military member of every branch,” Matthew said. “My business plan was written almost identical to an operations order because it works well, it translates well, and it’s what I know.”

He also understands the struggles many veterans go through.

Following the withdrawal from Afghanistan, Matthew fears this Veterans Day might be especially difficult for some.

“If you’re a veteran who’s struggling, if you’re having a hard time, reach out to somebody. You’re not alone in this at all. You didn’t go through the military alone. You don’t have to go through your struggles alone. If you’re in crisis, reach out to somebody. Don’t give up, don’t give in,” said Matthew.

You can watch his full statement here:

That’s a message worth raising a glass to.

If you’re interested in trying Jigger and Jones Gin yourself, they’re having a free tasting at Damon’s in Bangor from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

