UMaine getting funding for potato breeding research

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine is getting more than half a million dollars for potato breeding research.

The funding comes from the USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture.

It will support research at UMaine to develop new potato varieties with improved heat tolerance and increased resistance to pests and disease.

The drought and pandemic last year resulted in the crop being down by 20%.

Senators Susan Collins and Angus King say this funding will support Maine farmers’ efforts to protect their crops and ensure that this industry remains strong for generations to come.

