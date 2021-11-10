Stetson woman filming docuseries about her battle with cystic fibrosis

STETSON, Maine (WABI) - A Stetson woman who’s been battling cystic fibrosis since she was three months old is gearing up for a new adventure.

“I couldn’t walk. I couldn’t feed myself. I couldn’t talk, so the last four years has really been relearning how to do all those things and trying to get my strength back,” said Whitney Messier of Stetson.

Messier has been fighting all her life, battling cystic fibrosis - a degenerative lung disease.

We first introduced you to Whitney in 2018 when she was on life support and waiting for a lung transplant.

That transplant was successful, but now she needs a kidney. She’s had more than 80 people try to donate, but so far, no match.

Now 33, Whitney is still on dialysis, nearly two years later. She says she’s done sitting around waiting for her life to start.

She’s hitting the road in an RV with a film crew, seeing the country, and crossing things off her bucket list.

She’s also sharing her world with those on social media.

“I decided then that I can’t wait anymore. I have to figure out how to go. After looking into it a little bit, I realized I could visit different places with dialysis, so I just have to set up dialysis centers along whatever route we’re going,” said Messier.

“She’s the hardest working person I’ve ever seen in my life,” said Matthew McDonald, one of the producers for the new medical travel docuseries, ‘Whitney Who.’

The idea has already caught the eyes of HBO and VICE News.

“This show I think is going to show people so much more than thinking about themselves,” said McDonald. “We’re planning on hitting places like Spain and Portugal, maybe season 3? We want it to just explode.”

“I’ve done a lot of things, and I’ve been through a lot of things, so if I can help somebody by sharing my story, that’s what makes it worth it to me. That’s what the fighting was for.”

Whitney and crew have already made their way to Florida.

They’re heading to Colorado after Thanksgiving.

Whitney says it can be challenging to keep up with doctors appointments, medications, and whatever else life throws at her, but she’s encouraging her team and others to never slow down.

“I don’t care if you are moving forward at a crawl, just move forward. Keep going” she said. “Don’t worry about the things you can’t control, because you can’t control them. The only thing you can do is control how you react to them.”

Learn more about ‘Whitney Who’ here.

Posted by Whitney Who? on Friday, October 22, 2021

