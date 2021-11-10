Advertisement

Some hospitals just now getting COVID-19 vaccine doses for kids

FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Health officials say some hospitals are just now getting the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses for kids.

Dr. James Jarvis says Eastern Maine Medical Center just got their doses on Tuesday.

He says because of that, the rate of vaccinating kids ages 5 to 11 has been slower.

Northern Light is currently working with 18 school districts across the state to get vaccines to students.

”My understanding is those school-based clinics have gone well to date. There have not been a lot of them, but we will continue to ramp that up as this week and next week gets going. Today would be the first time that our practices may have the availability of doing vaccination with more of them coming online Thursday and Friday of this week and even more next week,” said Jarvis.

Jarvis says they don’t have plans for a mass vaccination clinic for children at this time.

He reminds everyone that with flu and cold season on the horizon, don’t send your kids to school if they are sick.

