Advertisement

Sanford man charged with hitting, killing man in Limerick

Gavel
Gavel(Associated Press)
By WMTW
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMERICK, Maine (WMTW) - Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Sanford man charged with hitting and killing a Massachusetts man with a car earlier this month.

York County Sheriff Bill King said John Mullin, of Wilmington, Massachusetts, was walking in the area of 140 Washington St. on July 4 when he was struck by a car. He later died at Maine Medical Center.

The driver of the car fled the scene, deputies said.

While deputies were searching for the car, William George, 41, of Sanford, arrived at the scene and admitted he had hit Mullin and left the scene, deputies said.

A third party who owns the suspected vehicle said George did not have permission to use the vehicle.

Deputies obtained warrants for George’s arrest Wednesday and arrested him at 9 p.m., King said. George is charged with operating a motor vehicle after suspension and accident with death.

Additional charges are expected.

George is being held on $1,000 bail and is due in court Friday.

In a July 4 news release, King said George was from Limerick. In the news release announcing George’s arrest, King said George lived in Sanford.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trade Winds
Rockland hotel may soon be forced to close
More than 500K Mainers set to receive $285 disaster relief payment from state
County by county breakdown of newly released COVID cases according to Maine CDC
942 new coronavirus cases, 8 additional deaths
Man accused of threatening clerk at Circle K in Bangor and getting away with undisclosed amount...
Bangor Circle K robbery early Wednesday morning
(FILE)
3-year-old recovering after heroin overdose in Oxford County

Latest News

Poor People’s Campaign
Maine Poor People’s Campaign calling on state’s senators to embrace Build Back Better plan
Parking in Bar Harbor
Record breaking parking-fee revenue for Bar Harbor
Volunteers planning Christmas Parade in Bangor
Maine Warden Service issue reminders for Maine hunters