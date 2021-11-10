Sanford man charged with hitting, killing man in Limerick

LIMERICK, Maine (WMTW) - Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Sanford man charged with hitting and killing a Massachusetts man with a car earlier this month.

York County Sheriff Bill King said John Mullin, of Wilmington, Massachusetts, was walking in the area of 140 Washington St. on July 4 when he was struck by a car. He later died at Maine Medical Center.

The driver of the car fled the scene, deputies said.

While deputies were searching for the car, William George, 41, of Sanford, arrived at the scene and admitted he had hit Mullin and left the scene, deputies said.

A third party who owns the suspected vehicle said George did not have permission to use the vehicle.

Deputies obtained warrants for George’s arrest Wednesday and arrested him at 9 p.m., King said. George is charged with operating a motor vehicle after suspension and accident with death.

Additional charges are expected.

George is being held on $1,000 bail and is due in court Friday.

In a July 4 news release, King said George was from Limerick. In the news release announcing George’s arrest, King said George lived in Sanford.

