Record breaking parking-fee revenue for Bar Harbor

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Record-breaking visitation to Acadia National Park this tourist season has led to record breaking parking-fee revenue for the town of Bar Harbor.

Town officials say Bar Harbor collected $2.2 million between May 1 and October 31 .

That’s up from $1.18 million last year, and $1.6 million in its first year of the paid parking system in 2019.

Town officials believe a combination of high visitation, the Cadillac Mountain Reservation program, and the lack of public transportation on MDI this summer were major factors.

The Parking Solutions Task Force will meet soon to decide how to best use the money.

”It has go towards parking related things, or street-scape related things. We’re still trying to figure out as a committee what our scope is, trying to help offset taxes as much as we can. I think that’s important for people to remember, is that the money goes into the meter and it goes right back into the town, and then the town puts it right back into the streets and the things around it. It doesn’t go somewhere never to be seen again,” said Eben Salvatore, Bar Harbor Parking Solutions Task Force chair.

Acadia National Park visitation numbers from October are still being tallied, but officials expect the final total to far exceed the previous record of 3.5 million visitors in 2017.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.