Police asking for help locating missing Waldoboro man
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Police are asking for your help trying to find a missing Waldoboro man.
Officials say Douglas Barter was last seen around 4:30 Monday afternoon.
He was leaving the Miles Memorial Hospital Campus in Damariscotta, which was against medical advice.
We’re told he was wearing blue jeans and a navy-blue sweatshirt with a marijuana leaf on the back.
Any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Waldoboro Police Department at 832-4500.
