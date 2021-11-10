Police asking for help locating missing Waldoboro man

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Police are asking for your help trying to find a missing Waldoboro man.

Officials say Douglas Barter was last seen around 4:30 Monday afternoon.

He was leaving the Miles Memorial Hospital Campus in Damariscotta, which was against medical advice.

We’re told he was wearing blue jeans and a navy-blue sweatshirt with a marijuana leaf on the back.

Any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Waldoboro Police Department at 832-4500.

