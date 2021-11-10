Pilot program to help people break opioid addiction

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A new pilot program is designed to make it easier for people who need help breaking an opioid addiction.

Wednesday, local health officials announced the launch of an effort they hope will turn lives around.

Low barrier treatment puts as few hurdles as possible in front of people seeking treatment and recovery.

Unlike other modes of treatment, officials say low-barrier means greater access with fewer requirements.

For instance, a person seeking treatment may have unreliable transportation or trouble keeping set appointments.

“We maintain a great deal of flexibility to allow for that, to try to keep people engaged in this life saving treatment. As their disease does stabilize. We then work to engage them in all the other aspects of care that we think are so vital to full recovery,” said Dr. Noah Nesin, Penobscot Community Health Care chief medical officer.

Penobscot Community Health Care and the Maine Primary Care Association are leading the program.

They are training six community health centers to take part.

They represent nearly 65% of Maine community health center’s total patient population.

Training Lead:

Penobscot Community Health Care

Participating sites:

Bucksport Regional Health Center

Community Clinical Services Inc.

DFD Russell Medical Centers

Health Access Network

HealthReach Community Health Centers

Hometown Health Center

