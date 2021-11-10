Officials acknowledge lax oversight of medical marijuana

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine’s top marijuana regulator said the state has few tools to prevent medical marijuana from being sold on the black market.

Erik Gundersen, director of the Maine Office of Marijuana Policy, said most caregivers are following the rules but that the economics make it tempting to sell the marijuana illegally.

The Maine Legislature’s Marijuana Advisory Commission met Tuesday for the first time since federal prosecutors alleged that an medical marijuana operation illegally sold more than $13 million in weed.

Twelve people including several members of law enforcement were charged in the 14-count federal complaint.

