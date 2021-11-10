Advertisement

NTSB uses video, high-res photos in probe of sunken boat

September 2020 picture of Emmy Rose taken by Robert Serbagi
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BOSTON (AP) - Investigators trying to learn why a commercial fishing boat sank off Massachusetts nearly a year ago are using some high-tech gadgetry in their probe.

The National Transportation Safety Board said Wednesday the 82-foot Portland, Maine-based Emmy Rose went down early Nov. 23.

The bodies of the four crew members have never been found, but the vessel was located on the seafloor in May.

The NTSB says federal authorities partnered with the National Science Foundation and the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution in September to survey the sunken vessel using a remotely operated vehicle.

It yielded videos and high-resolution photos.

