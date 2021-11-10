Advertisement

Need a scarf? Waterville knitting group has you covered

Knitting Nancy
Knitting Nancy(WABI)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Need a scarf this winter?

A knitting group in Waterville has you covered.

Just outside the Waterville Public Library, the railing is blanketed with nearly 250 scarves, free for anyone.

The “Knitting Nancy” group has been meeting every Tuesday at Yardgoods Center to make them.

In bad weather the scarves will be brought inside the library, but they’ll be returned to the railing until they’re all gone.

”We love the city of Waterville. It’s just such a great, giving community. This is our way of giving as well,” said Martha Dempski, organizer.

“It’s just kindness, you don’t have to be needy, you just come and get a scarf that is so filled with love,” said Joyce Atkins, Yardgoods Center owner.

They plan to do it all over again in February and include hats as well as scarves.

