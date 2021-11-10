Nearly 11,000 new doses of cornavirus vaccine administered in Maine
8,029 of those are considered booster shots according to latest data
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - 10.851 new coronavirus vaccinations were administered in Maine, according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.
Of those, 8,029 are booster shots.
There are also 892 new cases of coronavirus.
2 more Mainers died with the virus- one resident each in Hancock and York counties.
Kennebec County with the largest jump in new cases- 177 there according to the Maine CDC.
78 new ones in Somerset, 66 in Penobscot, and 23 in Hancock and 21 in Waldo counties.
At last check- 215 people were in the hospital with COVID-19.
72 are in critical care.
And 31 are on a ventilator.
