Mostly Sunny & Seasonable Veterans Day!

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will continue to move into the region tonight. Skies will stay mostly clear with a few passing clouds. Lows will once again return close to if not just above or below the freezing mark. This will lead to some areas of frost by Thursday morning.

High pressure remains in place for Veterans Day. This will bring lots of sunshine, but also our coolest day of the week. Highs will reach the mid to upper 40s and a few spots may hit the low 50s. Clouds will start to move in by early evening ahead of our next disturbance.

By late week, a low-pressure system will move over the Great Lakes. This will bring a quick moving cold front Friday afternoon into the evening. Periods of heavy rain & strong winds will be possible. Heaviest rainfall will be from a line from Farmington to Dover-Foxcroft to Millinocket and south. These areas are could see upwards of 1.50″ of rain, lesser amounts north of the line. Winds will also be increasing especially Friday afternoon. Some gusts near the coast could top out over 40 mph. Inland areas can expect a SSE wind gusting near 30-40 mph. Strongest winds are expected just after midnight & should die down into very early Saturday. Rain should clear out by early Saturday and some spots will see some afternoon sun.

Moderate to heavy rain possible Friday afternoon into the evening. Areas south of Farmington to Dover-Foxcroft to Millinocket will see the highest amounts that could top out close to 1.5". (WABI)

Strongest SSE winds will occur along the coast and will happen just after sunset. (WABI)

Another quick moving low pressure system will move through Saturday night into Sunday morning. This will bring some areas some passing rain & even some snow showers.

Temperatures next week will take a slight tumble as an upper level ridge moves in. The second half of next week could have highs in the upper 30s & low 40s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with lows dropping on either side of freezing. NW wind around 5-10 mph.

THURDAY: Mostly sunny skies & cooler. Highs only in the mid to upper 40s. Clouds will start to increase by the evening hours. NW wind 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds and rain arrives by midday. Highs in the low to mid 50s & winds increasing with gusts over 40 mph possible along the coast.

SATURDAY: Clouds in the morning with more sun by the afternoon. Winds die down. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY: A few AM showers & flakes. Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

