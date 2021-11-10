Advertisement

Starting today, more than 500K Mainers set to receive $285 disaster relief payments

The state said 524,754 qualify for the $285 payment
Money
Money(Source: Associated Press)
By WMTW
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WWABI) - Gov. Janet Mills announced last week that more than 500,000 Mainers will receive $285 disaster relief payments from the state.

The checks will be mailed to eligible Mainers beginning Monday, with the final checks delivered by the end of the year.

The one-time payment is part of the budget approved by the Maine Legislature and signed by Mills earlier this year.

“The hardworking men and women who kept our state running through the pandemic deserve our appreciation,” Mills said in a statement. “I hope this will help Maine families to some small degree during the holiday season as we work to fully recover our economy.”

People who lived full-time in Maine and worked during the 2020 tax year and had an adjusted gross income of less than $75,000 are eligible. The threshold is $150,000 for joint filers.

The state said 524,754 qualify for the $285 payment.

Mills said the state will send between 5,000 and 25,000 checks a day via the U.S. Postal Service.

No application is required to receive the money.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of Bangor's City Councilors died from lung cancer Friday night at Eastern Maine Medical...
Bangor City Councilor, Sarah Dubay, dies from lung cancer
Westbrook police said in a Facebook post the seizure included an estimated $80,000 worth of...
Westbrook police announce large drug seizure
Ten more deaths are being reported. Seven of them are from Cumberland County.
Maine CDC reports 825 new COVID-19 cases, 10 additional deaths
Emergency services outside Liverpool Women's Hospital in Liverpool, England, Sunday, Nov. 14,...
UK: 3 arrested over car explosion outside Liverpool hospital
Quirk Senior retired in 2005 after more than 50 years in the auto industry.
Quirk Auto Group founder, John Quirk Sr. dies at 89 years old

Latest News

Here are the results from our weekend WABI web poll
Weekend Web Poll Results
UMaine Police issue alert regarding reported assault on campus
Freeport elementary school shifting to remote learning today
Gardiner Middle School closed today due to COVID