Starting today, more than 500K Mainers set to receive $285 disaster relief payments

AUGUSTA, Maine (WWABI) - Gov. Janet Mills announced last week that more than 500,000 Mainers will receive $285 disaster relief payments from the state.

The checks will be mailed to eligible Mainers beginning Monday, with the final checks delivered by the end of the year.

The one-time payment is part of the budget approved by the Maine Legislature and signed by Mills earlier this year.

“The hardworking men and women who kept our state running through the pandemic deserve our appreciation,” Mills said in a statement. “I hope this will help Maine families to some small degree during the holiday season as we work to fully recover our economy.”

People who lived full-time in Maine and worked during the 2020 tax year and had an adjusted gross income of less than $75,000 are eligible. The threshold is $150,000 for joint filers.

The state said 524,754 qualify for the $285 payment.

Mills said the state will send between 5,000 and 25,000 checks a day via the U.S. Postal Service.

No application is required to receive the money.

