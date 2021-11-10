Advertisement

Millions in federal funding will benefit Maine’s seafood industry

Maine Ocean
Maine Ocean(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - $10 million in federal funding will benefit Maine’s seafood industry beginning early next year.

Gov. Janet Mills announced the investment Wednesday as part of her administration’s Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan.

The money will be used to launch the “Seafood Infrastructure Investment Program.”

That will support grants to Maine seafood dealers and processors, helping them increase the supply.

It will also help them deliver that seafood throughout Maine, the country, and the world, while creating and sustaining jobs in the industry.

The Department of Marine Resources will begin accepting applications for grants in the coming months.

