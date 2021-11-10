Maine’s vax rate among top in nation, but cases stay high, why?

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s population has one of the highest vaccination rates in the country, yet case counts, by our standards, remain high.

Why is that?

That’s the question the head of the Maine CDC tried to answer Wednesday.

Dr. Nirav Shah explains that while Mainers are highly vaccinated there are pockets of the state - specifically rural areas - where those numbers are much lower.

Those rural areas were also - for the most part - initially isolated from community transmission, which is what much of the nation dealt with months ago.

“Those surges never really had enough infective force to push their way into more rural parts of northern New England, but Delta is different. It spreads more easily and when you combine the lower levels of vaccine based immunity with the also low levels of pre existing viral immunity, what you get is in effect, gasoline on fire,” said Shah, Maine CDC director.

Shah reports that the Maine CDC doesn’t expect case counts to start going down in the near term.

He say it could be another four to six weeks with numbers like we have been seeing lately.

