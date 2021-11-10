Maine Warden Service issue reminders for Maine hunters

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’re about two weeks into deer season here in Maine and the Warden Service has some reminders for all hunters.

So far, there have been no hunting accidents reported in the area this year.

But, wardens are still reminding everyone to wear hunters orange when out hunting or in areas where hunters may be.

You should never hunt off roads, either. Warden say they receive too many complaints about people shooting too close to their property.

And, most importantly, hunt with your family and friends, not for them.

”You can’t do it. Everyone is entitled to their number of deer. We have extra permits now. You can shoot what you are entitled to but don’t fill tags for family members. Hunting is designed for each individual to have an opportunity,” said Sergeant Chris Simmons with the Maine Warden Service.

Those who hunt for others could face a fine of up to $1,000, or more.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.