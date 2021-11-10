Maine treats support veterans struggling with mental health

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As we celebrate Veterans Day this week, a local business in Old Town is donating a portion of their sales to support them.

“November, it’s all about the veterans. And I love what the Maine Veteran Project is doing. I support it. I’m all for it. And so I just thought it would be a great collaboration to be able to team up with them.”

Throughout November, Box of Maine is coming together with Maine Veterans Project to help veterans struggling with their mental health.

The boxes are filled with favorite state treats.

And for everyone sold, a dollar will go towards MVP.

“I love when we’re able to partner with local Maine businesses. You know where Maine veterans project we love being a part of our community, and yet we’re focused on veterans but partnering with other organizations that have such a good impact on our communities. It only helps everybody.”

For Liam Kenney and Daniel Finnemore, this cause hits home. Daniel’s father was in the military and Liam, who is also a Marine, joined the Maine Veterans Project to raise awareness about the issues veterans face.

“At this point in my life, I’ve lost more brothers to suicide that I have to combat that really breaks my heart and it makes me angry. I want to be a part of the solution.”

It’s a family affair to get all the boxes shipped in time for the holidays especially since they go all over the world. Those who receive a box enjoy a taste of the Pine Tree State no matter how far they may roam.

“I remember being deployed and I’d get a can of Moxie, something box of Maine puts out there and my dad would send it to me with a can of it in there. After a long day cracking that open. Having that said that , it brought it back those memories of growing up in Maine”

Daniel says his goal is to make sure veterans are remembered and honored.

“Its about the veterans and making them our heroes again, they need to be elevated to a higher position than I think that they are right now.”

