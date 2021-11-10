Maine residents brace for power rate hikes over 60%
Published: Nov. 10, 2021
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine’s public utility regulator believes most Maine people are going to see the rate they pay for home electricity increase this year, in some cases by a considerable amount.
The Maine Public Utilities Commission has informed the Maine Legislature of the coming bump in prices.
The Portland Press Herald reports a majority of Maine residents could see their rate go up between 60% and 80%.
Under expected increases, the cost of power would climb about $20 to nearly $53 per month for a typical household.
