Advertisement

Maine residents brace for power rate hikes over 60%

Electrical power lines
Electrical power lines(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine’s public utility regulator believes most Maine people are going to see the rate they pay for home electricity increase this year, in some cases by a considerable amount.

The Maine Public Utilities Commission has informed the Maine Legislature of the coming bump in prices.

The Portland Press Herald reports a majority of Maine residents could see their rate go up between 60% and 80%.

Under expected increases, the cost of power would climb about $20 to nearly $53 per month for a typical household.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

County by county breakdown of newly released COVID cases according to Maine CDC
942 new coronavirus cases, 8 additional deaths
(FILE)
3-year-old recovering after heroin overdose in Oxford County
Trade Winds
Rockland hotel may soon be forced to close
Homeless encampment near the Hope House
Bangor cleaning up homeless encampment ahead of winter
Police offer help as Maine school district suspends buses

Latest News

Maine child’s overdose prompts discussion on barriers to recovery for mothers
More than 500K Mainers set to receive $285 disaster relief payment from state
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
Nearly 11,000 new doses of cornavirus vaccine administered in Maine
Man accused of threatening clerk at Circle K in Bangor and getting away with undisclosed amount...
Bangor Circle K robbery early Wednesday morning