Maine Poor People’s Campaign calling on state’s senators to embrace Build Back Better plan

Poor People’s Campaign
Poor People’s Campaign(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Poor People’s Campaign is calling on the state’s senators to embrace the Build Back Better plan.

Advocates say this investment is necessary for the 454,000 poor and low income residents in Maine.

They’re challenging the current plan with a list of things they’d like to see in the bill.

That list includes paid family and medical leave, money for negotiating drug prices, extending the child tax credit, health insurance and Medicaid expansion, and universal Pre-K.

”Rightly hailed as a historic in the human infrastructure that makes a society run, but we also in the Poor People’s Campaign realize that the Build Back Better Plan is not everything, it is one step,” said Joshua Kauppila, Maine Poor People’s Campaign.

This call to action is part of a larger one-year campaign toward a Poor People’s and Low Wage Workers Assembly Moral March in Washington DC in June.

