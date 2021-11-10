Maine doctors answer parent questions on vaccinating children

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Pediatricians across Maine came together for a virtual forum tonight to answer parents’ questions about COVID-19 vaccines for their children.

The webinar, hosted by Maine Community Action Partnership, featured doctors from Northern Light, Central Maine, Maine General and Maine Medical Center.

Topics included long-term effects of COVID vaccines, how long the shots are effective, how to prevent pre-shot anxiety, and more.

Across the board, the panel echoed that the risk of complications is low, and that vaccines are the best way to get children back to fully doing the activities they love most.

“Kids and adults are different, but they’re not that much different,” said Dr. Sydney Sewall of Maine General Health. “We can use the adult experience a little bit to predict what’s going to happen to kids.”

“Getting vaccinated is the best protection to keep people out of the hospital,” added Dr. Jillian Gregory of Maine Medical Center. “While kids may be low-risk, they are certainly not no-risk when it comes to this virus, which can be rather unpredictable.”

The CDC has recommended that children 5-11 get the COVID vaccine.

