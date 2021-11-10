Advertisement

Husson Eagles bring home NECC Field Hockey Championship

By Ben Barr
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Husson Eagles are New England Collegiate Conference champions after Sunday’s 2-1 overtime win over Thomas College.

Amanda Frost’s first goal came as the game winner, and she called it one of the best moments of her life. The Eagles said winning it all has been on their minds for a long time.

“Scoring my first goal and having it be something so big for our team was a really good moment,” said Frost, sophomore forward/midfield.

“We had a poster hanging since the first week in our locker room that said we will be NECC champs. We’ve had that championship mindset since the start. We’ve been working really hard for the championship. That’s been our end goal the whole time,” said Phoebe Joy, sophomore forward.

Frost, Maya Joy, and Katie Perkins landed on the All-Tournament Team, and Kimmie Goddard won Most Valuable Player.

