Hermon Hawks to face Winslow for spot in Class C State Football Championship

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - The Hermon Hawks will try to avenge a regular-season loss to the Winslow Black Raiders when the two teams meet up again in the Class C North Regional Championship.

Saturday’s contest gives the Hawks a chance to add a line to the program’s history that will even outdo its recent success.

“The 2018 team has done this, and they lost the Northern Maine game, so we’d be better than them,” said Johnny Kokoska, junior quarterback/cornerback.

“Oh, it’d mean a lot especially to everyone in the locker room, coaches, and Johnny for bragging rights,” said Bud Coulter, freshman wide receiver/safety.

