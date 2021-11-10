Advertisement

Head of Maine CDC discusses why breakthrough cases don’t diminish vaccine

One of many patients to receive the first of two shots for the vaccine today.
One of many patients to receive the first of two shots for the vaccine today.(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Some Mainers are using breakthrough cases of coronavirus as the reason they are not getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

The head of the Maine CDC says that should not be the case.

Dr. Nirav Shah shot down the notion that the vaccine isn’t effective - so it’s not worth getting it.

He says, essentially, this is how medicine works.

“Tylenol is not 100% effective, no antibiotic is 100% effective. No surgery is 100% effective. While we do have our vaccines that are on the order of about 90 or so percent effective, 85 to 90 plus percent. In the world of vaccines that’s a once in a lifetime type of thing. That is just how good these vaccines are,” said Shah.

Shah says the two-thirds of the people with coronavirus in Maine hospitals are unvaccinated.

He says that reiterates that getting the shot greatly reduces your symptoms should you contract the virus.

