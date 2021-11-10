Head of Maine CDC discusses why breakthrough cases don’t diminish vaccine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Some Mainers are using breakthrough cases of coronavirus as the reason they are not getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

The head of the Maine CDC says that should not be the case.

Dr. Nirav Shah shot down the notion that the vaccine isn’t effective - so it’s not worth getting it.

He says, essentially, this is how medicine works.

“Tylenol is not 100% effective, no antibiotic is 100% effective. No surgery is 100% effective. While we do have our vaccines that are on the order of about 90 or so percent effective, 85 to 90 plus percent. In the world of vaccines that’s a once in a lifetime type of thing. That is just how good these vaccines are,” said Shah.

Shah says the two-thirds of the people with coronavirus in Maine hospitals are unvaccinated.

He says that reiterates that getting the shot greatly reduces your symptoms should you contract the virus.

