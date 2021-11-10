Advertisement

Happy 246th birthday to the US Marine Corps

The military branch started in 1775, leading up to the American Revolution.
The military branch started in 1775, leading up to the American Revolution.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 9:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The day before Veterans Day also marks a special day for service members.

Nov. 10 honors the establishment of the U.S. Marine Corps.

The military branch started in 1775, leading up to the American Revolution.

Members provide protection at sea along with the Navy.

Marines proudly say once a Marine, always a Marine, so if you know one you can mark the day by thanking them for their service.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

County by county breakdown of newly released COVID cases according to Maine CDC
942 new coronavirus cases, 8 additional deaths
(FILE)
3-year-old recovering after heroin overdose in Oxford County
Trade Winds
Rockland hotel may soon be forced to close
Homeless encampment near the Hope House
Bangor cleaning up homeless encampment ahead of winter
Police offer help as Maine school district suspends buses

Latest News

Prosecutors are seeking to make Jacob Chansley, the "QAnon Shaman," an example by asking for a...
Prosecutors seek 4+ years in prison for ‘QAnon Shaman’
President Joe Biden is seeing disappointing poll numbers, but the Biden administration is...
Biden to showcase Baltimore as fertile ground for his agenda
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team briefing
New IRS reporting requirements affect Paypal and Venmo users.
IRS taking note of business transactions on PayPal, Venmo or other payment apps
FILE - This July 21, 1969 photo made available by NASA shows a U.S. flag planted at Tranquility...
NASA bumps astronaut moon landing to 2025 at earliest