Defense questions timeline, accounts before fatal crash

This May 11, 2019 booking photo released by the East Windsor Police Department shows Volodymyr...
This May 11, 2019 booking photo released by the East Windsor Police Department shows Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, after he was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol in East Windsor, Conn. Zhukovskyy is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in Lancaster, N.H., on seven counts of negligent homicide after the pickup he was driving collided with a group of motorcycles, killing seven on a two-lane highway in Randolph, N.H. on Friday night. (East Windsor Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 7:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANCASTER, N.H. (AP) - Prosecutors in the case of a truck driver who’s charged with causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in northern New Hampshire in 2019 called several witnesses Tuesday to set up a timeline of the truck-tractor trailer’s path before the crash, but the defense questioned the accounts and said the testimony didn’t prove it was the same vehicle.

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 25, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, is scheduled to face trial on Nov. 29 on multiple counts of negligent homicide, manslaughter, driving under the influence and reckless conduct stemming from the crash that happened in Randolph on June 21, 2019. He pleaded not guilty.

The victims, members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club, were from New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Prosecutors called as witnesses three Littleton firefighters who responded to a fallen tree on Interstate 93, and a driver traveling on Route 2 with a background in commercial trucks.

The firefighters, who were in a crossover near the Vermont state line, testified they saw a truck hauling a trailer coming close to them before the driver corrected and continued. The Route 2 driver testified that he was heading west when he saw an eastbound truck with a trailer come halfway into his lane before pulling back.

Defense attorney Steven Mirkin said none of the witnesses could recall the name of the company on the truck, Westfield Transport, or any of its identifying numbers.

The hearing was in Coos County Superior Court.

